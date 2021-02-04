Advertisement

Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of...
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in the shooting death of Andre Hill.(Source: Franklin County Jail, WSYX via CNN)

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, (right) told officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot...
Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

Latest News

A doctor who revolutionized the treatment of leukemia has died of COVID-19.
Father of modern leukemia therapy dies
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo.
New Olympic rules and regulations unveiled
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, is joined by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.,...
Dems move forward on relief package