New Olympic rules and regulations unveiled

(WILX) - There are new rules for a re-imagined Olympics during a pandemic. Cheering, singing, hugs, and high fives will all be against the rules in Tokyo this summer.

The International Olympic Committee says vaccines will not be required but everyone arriving at the airport must present a negative test, then get tested again and at least every 4 days after.

While athletes will not be required to quarantine, movements will be severely restricted. There will be no public transportation and for the first 14 days, athletes and staff can only go to venues and other approved locations.

“Every single athlete this is how they’re going to hold their plans at this point, with an open palm and we’ll go with it day by day,” said David Boudia of Team USA Diving.

Currently, there is no decision about whether fans will be allowed in as spectators.

The Olympics will air on WILX starting July 23.

