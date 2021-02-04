Advertisement

New Olympic rules and regulations unveiled

There is still no decision yet on if fans will be allowed in as spectators.
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo.
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - There are new rules for a re-imagined Olympics during a pandemic. Cheering, singing, hugs, and high fives will all be against the rules in Tokyo this summer.

The International Olympic Committee says vaccines will not be required but everyone arriving at the airport must present a negative test, then get tested again and at least every 4 days after.

While athletes will not be required to quarantine, movements will be severely restricted. There will be no public transportation and for the first 14 days, athletes and staff can only go to venues and other approved locations.

“Every single athlete this is how they’re going to hold their plans at this point, with an open palm and we’ll go with it day by day,” said David Boudia of Team USA Diving.

Currently, there is no decision about whether fans will be allowed in as spectators.

The Olympics will air on WILX starting July 23.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, (right) told officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot...
Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, is joined by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.,...
Dems move forward on relief package
2-4-21 Morning Weather
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero contemplates running for mayor
House questions license suspensions
House questions license suspensions