MSU vs. Michigan Hockey Game Postponed

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan and Michigan State have jointly decided to postpone their hockey game, scheduled for next Tuesday in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s athletic department is still on a Covid pause. No make up date has been set. Michigan State’s next action is Feb. 15-16 at home against Arizona State, a non league series. The Spartans have a 6-10-2 season record and sit in last place in the Big Ten with ten total regular season games remaining.

