MSU Hockey game Tuesday at Michigan postponed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX, UofM Athletics) - Michigan’s game against Michigan State, scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 9) at Yost Ice Arena, has been postponed. The decision was made mutually due to health and safety concerns by the athletics programs.

From the University website: Under a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) decision made Saturday, Jan. 23, the University of Michigan Athletic Department immediately paused athletic activities in all sports, including games, team and individual training sessions, until further notice and up to 14 days.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.