MSU Athletics Accepts Major Financial Gift

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Thursday it has received the largest financial gift from an individual in school history. Mat Ishbia, who heads up a mortgage company in suburban Detroit is giving $32 million to the school. It is earmarked in a variety of ways which includes $20 million toward a renovated football building and expansion. Ishbia was a back up player in basketball for the Spartans for four years and was a member of the 2000 NCAA title team. He has asked the MSU Board of Trustees to name the Breslin Center court in honor of Tom Izzo and also the football building expansion. He has asked the board to name a portion of the Breslin building after his parents. More details will be revealed at an 11am Friday news conference.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.