Michigan surpasses 565,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of February 4, Michigan health officials have reported 1,358 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 74* deaths. The state total now sits at 565,251 cases and 14,778 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,282 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,420 cases and 133 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,638 cases and 256 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,824 cases and 196 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,423 cases and 73 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

