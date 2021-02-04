Michigan launches free app to protect mobile devices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Secure app alerts people about any suspicious activity on their mobile devices.

The application warns users if the Wi-Fi they are trying to connect to could be compromised

It can also scan other Android mobile apps for potential threats and alert users before they are downloaded

Michigan Secure even has a database of potential threat indicators to notify individuals of activity on their phone that matches a documented threat

The Michigan Secure app does not collect, store, or monitor the personal information of users that download it