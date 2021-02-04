Michigan launches free app to protect mobile devices
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Secure app alerts people about any suspicious activity on their mobile devices.
WHAT DOES IT DO?
- The application warns users if the Wi-Fi they are trying to connect to could be compromised
- It can also scan other Android mobile apps for potential threats and alert users before they are downloaded
- Michigan Secure even has a database of potential threat indicators to notify individuals of activity on their phone that matches a documented threat
- The Michigan Secure app does not collect, store, or monitor the personal information of users that download it
- The app’s code and privacy configuration settings have received the approval of the American Civil Liberties Union
You can download Michigan Secure on the App Store or Google Play.
For more information, click here.
