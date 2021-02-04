Advertisement

Michelle Obama to release children’s edition of bestselling memoir ‘Becoming’

(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The wildly popular memoir “Becoming” will be getting a revamp-and this time it will be for the kids.

Michelle Obama’s memoir touched on her journey of becoming a young Princeton student to a lawyer to becoming the First Lady. Now, she will be helping young kids along their journey of becoming whoever they want to be.

