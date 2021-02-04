Michelle Obama to release children’s edition of bestselling memoir ‘Becoming’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The wildly popular memoir “Becoming” will be getting a revamp-and this time it will be for the kids.

Michelle Obama’s memoir touched on her journey of becoming a young Princeton student to a lawyer to becoming the First Lady. Now, she will be helping young kids along their journey of becoming whoever they want to be.

💃🏾 I’m so excited to share that we are releasing new young readers’ and paperback editions of Becoming on March 2! Sharing my story was one of the most freeing experiences of my life, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to keep the conversation going with all of you. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/QKlGR64y2J — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 3, 2021

