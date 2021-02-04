Local hotel steps in to help homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One local hotel is taking action to help the homeless in Jackson.

“I turned 18 and my parents decided to throw me out,” said Nicholas Jackson, guest at the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites in Jackson.

Jackson has a story like many others: no place to call home and being kicked out of his parents’ house with nowhere to go.

“You’re 18. You’re on your own,” said Jackson.

So he, like many others became a guest at The America’s Best Value hotel in Jackson.

“We’re utilizing 24 rooms. We have 12 families. All of the rest are single individuals,” said hotel general manager, Kellie Gilbert.

Six of those families were evicted. The rest were either brought over by police or found on the street, and the person in charge of all of this is Laura Stephens, Co-Founder of Housing Stability Solutions, who helps finds resources for those in need.

“Each participant is offered two days at a time. We understand that is not a lot of time but it does give them a chance to get warm, get fed, and connect with community resources,” said Stephens.

“It all started back on the 22nd of December when Laura showed up with some homeless folks and needed to get rooms and when she showed up, she showed up with 50 dollar bills folded with crosses like this,” Gilbert said.

Laura received an anonymous donation of $15,000 to help fund the hotel housing, and after that was used up, the same couple donated another check for $15,000.

“I never really realized that the homelessness problem in Jackson is as big as it is. It’s really grown. At one point, we were up to 76 rooms,” Gilbert said.

Both Gilbert and Stephens hope to help others get back on their feet.

