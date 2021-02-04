Advertisement

Local hotel steps in to help homeless in Jackson

(WILX)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One local hotel is taking action to help the homeless in Jackson.

“I turned 18 and my parents decided to throw me out,” said Nicholas Jackson, guest at the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites in Jackson.

Jackson has a story like many others: no place to call home and being kicked out of his parents’ house with nowhere to go.

“You’re 18. You’re on your own,” said Jackson.

So he, like many others became a guest at The America’s Best Value hotel in Jackson.

“We’re utilizing 24 rooms. We have 12 families. All of the rest are single individuals,” said hotel general manager, Kellie Gilbert.

Six of those families were evicted. The rest were either brought over by police or found on the street, and the person in charge of all of this is Laura Stephens, Co-Founder of Housing Stability Solutions, who helps finds resources for those in need.

“Each participant is offered two days at a time. We understand that is not a lot of time but it does give them a chance to get warm, get fed, and connect with community resources,” said Stephens.

“It all started back on the 22nd of December when Laura showed up with some homeless folks and needed to get rooms and when she showed up, she showed up with 50 dollar bills folded with crosses like this,” Gilbert said.

Laura received an anonymous donation of $15,000 to help fund the hotel housing, and after that was used up, the same couple donated another check for $15,000.

“I never really realized that the homelessness problem in Jackson is as big as it is. It’s really grown. At one point, we were up to 76 rooms,” Gilbert said.

Both Gilbert and Stephens hope to help others get back on their feet.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Whitmer
REPORT: Whitmer expected to OK winter contact sports

Latest News

John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Report: 25% of gyms will close in 2021
Report: 25% of gyms will close in 2021
Republican COVID relief package moves to Michigan Senate
More need for sleep meds during pandemic
More need for sleep meds during pandemic
File photo
Vaccine rollout improving in Michigan