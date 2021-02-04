Advertisement

Local glass studio has the perfect Valentine’s Gift

Stop by Fireworks Glass Studio to find a unique gift
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift or just want to send a ‘hug’ to someone you miss, you’re sure to find something special at Fireworks Glass Studio in Williamston. Their Hug Hearts were created during the pandemic as a way to send a hug to someone you miss. They’ve also added glowing hearts to their store shelves. Plus, you’ll want to check out their Hold On To Hope vases which is a special line of vases where a percentage of the proceeds go towards a family in need.

