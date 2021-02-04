Advertisement

Let Them Play Michigan releases statement, considers dropping lawsuit

Winter Sports given the OK starting Feb. 8th.
Parents Rally To "Let Them Play"
Parents Rally To "Let Them Play"
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to the order issued today regarding winter high school contact sports in the state, Let Them Play Michigan attorney Peter Ruddell of Honigman LLP issued the following statement:

“Let Them Play Michigan appreciates Director Hertel’s efforts to move this important issue forward in a timely manner. The lack of high school sports has had a negative impact on young people all around this state and we are confident that sports can resume safely with precautions in place.

“We will need to review the details of the order issued today to determine the impact it will have on student athletes and their families across the state. After review, and if appropriate, we will take necessary action to dismiss the lawsuit.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, (right) told officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot...
Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

Latest News

MHSAA press conference after Gov. Whitmer gives go-ahead for winter sports
Whitmer
Updated MDHHS order allows contact sports to resume with risk reduction measures
United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) Rings The Opening Bell® The New York Stock Exchange...
Former basketball player Mat Ishbia donates $32 Million to Spartan Athletics
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 Tank caught two suspects in one night.
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 saves the day, twice in one day