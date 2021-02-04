Let Them Play Michigan releases statement, considers dropping lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to the order issued today regarding winter high school contact sports in the state, Let Them Play Michigan attorney Peter Ruddell of Honigman LLP issued the following statement:

“Let Them Play Michigan appreciates Director Hertel’s efforts to move this important issue forward in a timely manner. The lack of high school sports has had a negative impact on young people all around this state and we are confident that sports can resume safely with precautions in place.

“We will need to review the details of the order issued today to determine the impact it will have on student athletes and their families across the state. After review, and if appropriate, we will take necessary action to dismiss the lawsuit.”

