“I’ve been dreaming about this” - Ithaca’s Brady Hessbrook signs with Wayne State

ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - National Signing Day is one of the most special days of a football player’s career. The start of a new journey into college football is even more special for Ithaca’s Brady Hessbrook because of the adversity he went through before signing with Wayne State.

“It was definitely hard because they were really painful injuries because there wasn’t much they could really do for it, just play through it I guess,” Hessbrook said. “I wanted to be there for my teammates and try to do the best that I can.”

Hessbrook is a 4-year starter and captain. He led the Yellowjackets to four straight playoff appearances, and one state runner-up finish. It didn’t come easy -- he had a torn ACL injury in his knee and played with a separated shoulder along the way.

“Those were really hard times and really difficult to get back to what I was,” Hessbrook said. “You wanna be better than what you were.”

Brady has been a part of Ithaca’s team since he was seven years old starting as a water boy, but growing up around the team really helped him embody the role that he would have down the road. His dad, who just stepped down Sunday as Ithaca’s head coach, tried to convince him at a young age to play any other position but quarterback because of the high pressure. But, Brady proved he could handle it.

“Life is all about having to overcome obstacles and hurdles that are presented to you and unfortunately he’s had to overcome a lot,” Terry Hesbrook said about his son. “I think that will make him stronger moving forward.”

Through months of rehab, he threw for 2,020 yards his senior season with 30 touchdowns in just eight games, and he became the Associated Press Division 7/8 Player of the Year. He had 14 college offers, but Wayne State felt right.

“I’ve definitely been dreaming about this for a long time. I mean, going to school here you see a lot of people sign on signing day and that’s awesome to see. You want to be like them and to have this many people come out is great,” Hessbrook said. “It’s really special to me.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.