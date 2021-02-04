House Oversight Committee to review State’s vaccine rollout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, the House Oversight Committee will examine the state’s vaccine rollout efforts so far.

The Michigan Vaccine Dashboard shows that nearly 1.1 million people have gotten their vaccines. Region One which includes Ingham, Jackson, and Eaton counties, shows slightly more than 113,000 people have been vaccinated. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is working towards a goal of 50,000 shots per day.

The State Committee hearing comes as President Biden works to speed up the vaccination process by announcing vaccines will be shipped right to retail pharmacies. CVS, Walmart, and 18 other national chains will get shipments late next week.

More vaccines mean more people can become eligible to get their shots. Health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say this is what we need to get life back to normal.

“If you can get people protected and get an umbrella of what we call herd immunity, the level of infection is going to go very, very low down in the community and in society, and, at that point, the entire community can start getting back to normal,” Fauci said.

The House Oversight Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning to “look into where improvements can be made to get this lifesaving material into more hands faster.”

WILX will keep you updated with any improvements to the plan.

