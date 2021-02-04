Advertisement

House Oversight Committee to review State’s vaccine rollout

By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, the House Oversight Committee will examine the state’s vaccine rollout efforts so far.

The Michigan Vaccine Dashboard shows that nearly 1.1 million people have gotten their vaccines. Region One which includes Ingham, Jackson, and Eaton counties, shows slightly more than 113,000 people have been vaccinated. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is working towards a goal of 50,000 shots per day.

The State Committee hearing comes as President Biden works to speed up the vaccination process by announcing vaccines will be shipped right to retail pharmacies. CVS, Walmart, and 18 other national chains will get shipments late next week.

More vaccines mean more people can become eligible to get their shots. Health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say this is what we need to get life back to normal.

“If you can get people protected and get an umbrella of what we call herd immunity, the level of infection is going to go very, very low down in the community and in society, and, at that point, the entire community can start getting back to normal,” Fauci said.

The House Oversight Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning to “look into where improvements can be made to get this lifesaving material into more hands faster.”

WILX will keep you updated with any improvements to the plan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, (right) told officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot...
Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Comcast to enhance internet streams without extra fees, addressing digital inequalities
MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested William Paul...
East Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
The first-ever Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet kit is this year’s sweetest Valentine.
Valentine’s Day lobster tail bouquet available to order
Lansing Economic Area Partnership
Department of Equitable Economic Planning coming to Lansing area