Gabe Brown Available for MSU Basketball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said Thursday that forward Gabe Brown might be available to play in Saturday’s home game against Nebraska. Tip off is at 6:30pm. Brown has been quarantined after being tested positive for Covid. Izzo says even if Brown is available he may not play depending on his conditioning. The Spartans, with a four game losing streak, will be playing their first of three consecutive home games. They have an 8-7 season record, 2-7 in the Big Ten and currently reside in 13th place.

