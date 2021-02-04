Advertisement

Former Tiger Terwilliger Dies

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Confirmation has been received from his son of the death of former major league baseball player and Detroit Tiger Wayne Terwilliger. He passed away this week at age 95 in Weatherford, Texas. Terwilliger was a star athlete at Charlotte High School in Michigan. He was voted into the 2020 class of the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame. Those ceremonies were postponed by Covid issues to this coming July. Terwilliger’s son says his father’s death was not Covid related. Terwilliger at one time was a teammate of Brooklyn Dodgers’ star Jackie Robinson.

