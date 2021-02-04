Advertisement

Find out more about quarter midget racing in Lansing

Capitol Quarter Midget will be at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment this weekend
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Did you know that there is a quarter midget race track in Lansing? You can find out more about the track and about quarter midget racing as personnel from Capitol Quarter Midget will be at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Okemos on Saturday to answer any of your questions.

