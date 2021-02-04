Advertisement

Eaton County Sheriff K-9 saves the day, twice in one day

An Eaton County Sheriff K-9 had a busy Wednesday.
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 Tank caught two suspects in one night.
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 Tank caught two suspects in one night.(Eaton County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jan. 23, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) responded to a shooting at the Citgo gas station located at 4819 W. Saginaw in Delta Township. A suspect boldly opened fire during the daytime hours with a number of potential, innocent victims driving by. Luckily, no one was struck by any of the gunfire. ECSO Detectives worked with area police agencies and were able to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3 ECSO carried out a search warrant at the suspect’s apartment in Delta Township. As deputies went to arrest the suspect as he exited the building, he attempted to pull out a handgun on officers. ECSO K9 “Tank” intervened during the dangerous situation helping to secure the suspect. The suspect is currently lodged at the Eaton County Jail awaiting formal charges.

ECSO thanks the Lansing Police Dept, Michigan State Police, MSP aviation, and the Delta Fire Department for their help to ensure a safe operation for everyone on Wednesday. In addition, Tank later tracked down another suspect overnight.

WILX will have more information on Tank’s second apprehension as it becomes available.

Eaton County Sheriff's Department K-9 Tank
Eaton County Sheriff's Department K-9 Tank(Eaton County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

