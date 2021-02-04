Eaton County Sheriff K-9 saves the day, twice in one day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton County Sheriff K-9 had a busy few days.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) responded to a shooting at the Citgo gas station located at 4819 W. Saginaw in Delta Township. A suspect boldly opened fire during the daytime hours with a number of potential, innocent victims driving by. Luckily, no one was struck by any of the gunfire. ECSO Detectives worked with area police agencies and were able to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3 ECSO carried out a search warrant at the suspect’s apartment in Delta Township. As deputies went to arrest the suspect as he exited the building, he attempted to pull out a handgun on officers. ECSO K9 “Tank” intervened during the dangerous situation helping to secure the suspect. The suspect is currently lodged at the Eaton County Jail awaiting formal charges.

ECSO thanks the Lansing Police Dept, Michigan State Police, MSP aviation, and the Delta Fire Department for their help to ensure a safe operation for everyone on Wednesday. In addition, Tank later tracked down another suspect overnight.

WILX will have more information on Tank’s second apprehension as it becomes available.

Eaton County Sheriff's Department K-9 Tank (Eaton County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

