East Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of William Paul Bergdolt, 21, of East Lansing, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Bergdolt was arrested in the wake of an investigation along with the Ingham County Probation Department. The investigation led to a routine search of his apartment, resulting in discovering evidence of possession of the material. Bergdolt was on probation for a matter not related to the material.

Bergdolt was charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 55th District Court on Feb. 2 and was issued a $15,000 cash surety bond.

If convicted, Bergdolt faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and 10-20 years for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

Resources from MSP to help parents speak to their children about safely using the internet can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.