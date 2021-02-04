Department of Equitable Economic Planning coming to Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Area Economic Partnership, or LEAP, is developing a new department to expand opportunities for low-income and minority residents.

It is called the Department of Equitable Economic Planning. It will help entrepreneurs be successful across Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Shiawassee counties.

First year goals include helping existing businesses become more structured as LLCs, especially within the Black and Hispanic communities.

Long term goals include programs to help strengthen management practices.

LEAP hopes the department will help to close the racial wealth gap and increase competition in the local economy.

