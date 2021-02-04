Dems move forward on relief package

(WILX) - Senate Democrats are moving forward on their efforts to get President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed before unemployment benefits expire in March.

“I’m not going to start my administration by breaking a promise to the American people,” President Biden said.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressing the urgency of getting relief passed and the need to compromise. Meanwhile, Republicans are pressing for a drastically smaller relief bill, totaling about $600 billion. GOP senators say if no changes are made, their support is not likely.

“If it goes forward without any changes to what was originally proposed, I would predict not a single Republican would support the $1.9 trillion plan,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

President Biden says he is open to lowering the threshold for what households are eligible for the relief checks in the next COVID-19 bill.

