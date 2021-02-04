Advertisement

Dates Established For High School Winter Sports

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that Michigan high school winter sports teams can fully practice on Monday, the MHSAA has established some dates critical to the seasons ahead. Games may begin in basketball and hockey on February 8th. The state basketball tournaments will run concurrently for the boys and girls alike. The finals in the Breslin Center are set for April 9th for the girls and April 10th for the boys. Teams may play up to three games per week and if any team is knocked out of the state tournament regular season games may be played up until state finals week end.

