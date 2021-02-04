Advertisement

Coming off a four-game losing streak, Coach Izzo imparts his plan for a Spartan victory over Nebraska

They have not started 2-7 in the Big Ten since the 1969-70 season
(WILX)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans are experiencing their first four game losing streak since the 2006-07 season. They also have not started 2-7 in the Big Ten since the 1969-70 season. But, they’ve been able to take some pressure off this week with practice at home.

After reflecting Tuesday’s loss to Iowa and the trend this team has been on, Head Coach Tom Izzo says it’s the little things that are making or breaking these games.

“You know we did some good things. We still missed some good shots, we still missed a couple of good passes, we missed some free throws from guys that don’t normally miss them,” Coach Izzo said. “It doesn’t take much, and you win that game. But you gotta find a way to win a game and I think that’s the bottom line of this whole thing.”

Those little things are what Coach Izzo is emphasizing with his team heading into their next game this Saturday.

The Spartans are playing at home for the first time since Jan. 10. The game tips at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

