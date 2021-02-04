Advertisement

Comcast to enhance internet streams without extra fees, addressing digital inequalities

Comcast says the upgrade will help address digital inequalities.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Comcast is kicking its internet service into high gear for some customers. The company says its plan will double speed without extra fees. Customers will start to see the difference on March 1.

The efforts are in an effort to help connect as many Americans to the internet as possible, creating new opportunities for underrepresented communities via education, resources, and training needed to thrive in the current digital economy.

“We’ve been on a mission to address digital inequities in under-resourced communities through Internet Essentials for a decade and there’s never been a greater need than now,” said Dave Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. “As a media and technology company, we have a unique opportunity to provide meaningful connection to the communities we serve – whether that’s through access to the Internet, programs to support creativity and digital literacy and skills training for young people or workforce development opportunities for adults. Our commitment has never been stronger, and we are dedicated to leveling the playing field and making a lasting impact for generations to come.”

The plans for 2021 include:

  • Accelerating the nation’s largest broadband adoption program
  • Launching 1,000 lift zones by Dec. 2021
  • Investing in education and equity-focused organizations

Lift Zones provide safe spaces for students to access free WiFi so they can take part in distance learning and complete their schoolwork. To date, Comcast has installed several hundred Lift Zones to further address the homework gap.

The internet essentials plan largely focuses on low-income families and will cost $9.95 a month.

