City of Jackson proposes additional funds for foreclosure prevention program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As foreclosure loom for some residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Jackson is proposing the use of more funds to keep people in their homes.

A virtual hearing will be held at the Tuesday, Feb. 9 Jackson City Council meeting for the council to hear public comments on the proposal, which plans to allocate an additional $120,000 to foreclosure prevention.

Supplementary money for this program would use CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funds from the federal government. In May 2020, the City Council allocated $60,000 in CARES funds to the foreclosure prevention program, including $20,000 going to the Community Action Agency (CAA) to administer the program. City officials are now recommending an additional $100,000 to the program and an added $20,000 to CAA.

Economic pressures created by the pandemic are putting residents in grim financial situations, which often involves not being able to afford their mortgage and property tax payments. These added fund allocations are being proposed to keep up with the growing demand for foreclosure help in Jackson and keep families in their homes.

Residents wanting the assistance can apply through CAA and must meet certain requirements, such as residency within the city, be of a low-to-moderate income, and prove they have been financially hindered by the pandemic. Payments go from CAA directly to the mortgage holder or the Jackson County Treasurer, not the resident.

Jackson residents are encouraged to review the proposed amendment by visiting the grant page here and provide input. At the Tuesday, Feb. 9 virtual meeting, the City Council will receive public comment on the proposal in a hearing and vote on the allocation. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.

Residents may participate in the meeting by watching live broadcasts on the City website and the City Facebook page. Citizens wishing to submit comments for the hearing are asked to submit written comments to the City Clerk’s Office using the email citizencomments@cityofjackson.org. The city clerk will read comments aloud during the meeting. All comments will be summarized in the amendment report to the federal government.

