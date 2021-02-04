Advertisement

A behind the scenes look at how Pączkis are made

Studio 10 went to the Quality Dairy Bakery in Lansing to see how the treats are put together
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s that time of year again, Pączki season!

Quality Dairy is leading the charge creating thousands of the pastries everyday during this season for their 28 locations.

“During the season, we’ll make a couple thousand a day, going into Fat Tuesday where we’ll ramp up for that event,” said Quality Dairy marketing manager, Phil Platte.

This year, Quality Dairy held a social media contest to have the public vote on some new flavors and the winners were: death by chocolate and strawberry cheesecake.

Pączkis are available from QD in four main ways. “They can order them online this year,” said Platte, “We’ve got a delivery options available, we have in-store pickup and curbside so that way people can get out and feel safe about getting the product.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders

Latest News

Quality Dairy Bakery
Quality Diary Bakery
Work It Out Wednesday
Using functional training to get a full body workout
Zoo animals play with fire hose donation
Donated fire hoses from GM Flint get new life as toys for local zoo animals
Celebrating Black History Month
CADL has many ways that you can celebrate Black History Month