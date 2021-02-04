A behind the scenes look at how Pączkis are made

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s that time of year again, Pączki season!

Quality Dairy is leading the charge creating thousands of the pastries everyday during this season for their 28 locations.

“During the season, we’ll make a couple thousand a day, going into Fat Tuesday where we’ll ramp up for that event,” said Quality Dairy marketing manager, Phil Platte.

This year, Quality Dairy held a social media contest to have the public vote on some new flavors and the winners were: death by chocolate and strawberry cheesecake.

Pączkis are available from QD in four main ways. “They can order them online this year,” said Platte, “We’ve got a delivery options available, we have in-store pickup and curbside so that way people can get out and feel safe about getting the product.”

