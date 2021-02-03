Advertisement

Using functional training to get a full body workout

Mixing weights and cardio with short breaks in between
By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Trainer Becky Newcombe shares how using functional training can get you a full body and effective workout.

The workout uses a mix of weights, body weight and cardio all being shown virtually by trainers on TV screens while participants have their own sectioned off areas to do the workout.

