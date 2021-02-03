The LCC Edition: Everything you need to know about the MI Reconnect Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Feb. 2, Governor Whitmer officially announced the new MI Reconnect program.

With this program, adults 25 years or older without a college degree may qualify to only pay for course fees and books or pay reduced tuition, course fees, and books.

But, what does that mean for Lansing-area residents?

For Lansing-area residents, this could mean earning a college degree or certificate with free or reduced tuition at Lansing Community College (LCC) beginning the summer 2021 semester, which begins May 17 with registration opening March 29. There is no deadline to apply for this program and students may start at LCC in the summer or fall 2021 semester or spring 2022 semester and beyond.

WHO QUALIFIES FOR FREE TUITION?

In-district residents 25 years of age or older without a college degree an opportunity to attend community college tuition-free

To qualify for free tuition* applicants must live in-district for LCC, have been a Michigan resident for more than one year

Must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and apply to LCC.

To be considered an in-district resident, you must reside within one of the following 15 school districts:

Bath

Dansville

DeWitt

East Lansing

Grand Ledge

Haslett

Holt

Dimondale

Lansing

Leslie

Mason

Okemos

Stockbridge

Waverly

Webberville

Williamston

Residents within these school districts pay property taxes to support LCC’s budget and therefore are considered in-district.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Apply to the MI Reconnect program on the State of Michigan webpage

Apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

To attend LCC during the summer 2021 semesters, complete the 2021 FAFSA

To attend LCC during the fall 2021 or spring 2022 semester, complete the 2022 FAFSA

Apply to LCC and complete the admissions steps

Register for classes and set up a payment plan with the LCC Student Finance Office for payment of course fees

WHAT CLASSES CAN I TAKE?

Some programs with face-to-face class options:

Phlebotomy

Massage Therapy

Neurodiagnostic Technology

Emergency Medical Services

Aviation Maintenance

Welding

Fire Science

Law Enforcement

Molecular Biotechnology

Some programs with online class options:

Digital Forensics/Criminal Justice

IT

Paralegal

Early Education and Childhood Development

Marketing/Communications

Business

Human Services

For more details and to get help from the LCC team, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.