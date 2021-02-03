Advertisement

Stress levels now higher than when pandemic began

More than 80% report emotions associated with prolonged stress, says a post-inauguration Stress in America survey.
FILE -- Amid the U.S. facing a bitter election season, political unrest and violence, an...
FILE -- Amid the U.S. facing a bitter election season, political unrest and violence, an unsteady economy, and a rising death toll due to COVID-19, 84% of U.S. adults say the country has seriously been dealing with societal issues that we need to address, according to a new poll.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amid the U.S. facing a bitter election season, political unrest and violence, an unsteady economy, and a rising death toll due to COVID-19, 84% of U.S. adults say the country has been dealing with serious societal issues that we need to address, according to a new poll.

The poll reveals Americans are now reporting the highest stress level since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The survey included over 2,000 adults. It showed the average stress level in January was a 5.6 out of 10, the highest since April of last year. The future of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic, and political unrest were the most significant sources of stress. Two-thirds of respondents said the number of issues America is facing is overwhelming.

The most common were feelings of anxiety (47%), sadness (44%), and anger (39%). Additionally, two in three adults (67%) said the number of issues America is facing is overwhelming to them.

Experts from the American Psychological Association Say if you are feeling stressed out:

  • Give yourself permission to take a break from the news, social media or even certain friends. Constantly exposing ourselves to negative information, images and rhetoric maintains our stress at unhealthy levels.
  • Practice the rule of “three good things” and ask friends and family to do the same. The rule states that at the end of each day, reflect on three good things that happened — large or small. This helps decrease anxiety, counter depression and build emotional resiliency.
  • Practice self-care in 15- or 30-minute increments throughout the day. This can include taking a short walk, calling a friend, or watching a funny show. Parents should encourage or help their children to do the same.
  • Stay connected with friends and family. This helps build emotional resiliency so you can support one another.
  • Keep things in perspective. Try to reframe your thinking to reduce negative interpretations of day-to-day experiences and events.

“Nearly a year into the pandemic, prolonged stress persists at elevated levels for many Americans. As we work to address stressors as a nation, from unemployment to education, we can’t ignore the mental health consequences of this global shared experience,” said Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D., APA’s chief executive officer. “Without addressing stress as part of a national recovery plan, we will be dealing with the mental health fallout from this pandemic for years to come.”

A snapshot of the report can be viewed by clicking here.

9 in 10 adults say they hope that the country moves toward unity, according to Stress in...
9 in 10 adults say they hope that the country moves toward unity, according to Stress in America: January 2021 Stress Snapshot, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association.(American Psychological Association)
84% of adults reported feeling at least one emotion associated with prolonged stress in the...
84% of adults reported feeling at least one emotion associated with prolonged stress in the prior two weeks.(American Psychological Association)

