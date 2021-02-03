Spartans lose a big commitment on National Signing Day, but pick one up as well

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The good news: The Spartans just got a commitment from four star wide receiver Keon Coleman, who will also play basketball for Tom Izzo here in East Lansing.

The bad news: The Spartans also lost a big commitment Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny changed his mind, deciding to play at Michigan. Spartan coach Mel Tucker weighed in on the decision during a video press conference.

“I’m usually never surprised in recruiting,” Tucker said. “Usually we know who we’re going to get and who we’re not going to get.”

Tucker is unable to say much about players unless they’re signed, but still said he knows the Spartans lost a big asset. Benny--the six-five 275-pounder from Oak Park-- committed to the Spartans in early November over the Wolverines, Penn State and Kentucky.

MSU quelled some fears by signing Coleman, who himself flipped from Kansas. The Spartans will get an immediate helper both on the field and on the court.

“We never gave up on Keon. Even when he committed to Kansas,” Tucker said. “We wished him well but asked if it was okay if we continued to recruit him, he said yes. We continued to put our best foot forward and at the end of the day he felt like it was the best place for him.”

