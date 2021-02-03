Advertisement

Spartans lose a big commitment on National Signing Day, but pick one up as well

Spartan coach Mel Tucker weighed in on the decision during a video press conference.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The good news: The Spartans just got a commitment from four star wide receiver Keon Coleman, who will also play basketball for Tom Izzo here in East Lansing.

The bad news: The Spartans also lost a big commitment Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny changed his mind, deciding to play at Michigan. Spartan coach Mel Tucker weighed in on the decision during a video press conference.

“I’m usually never surprised in recruiting,” Tucker said. “Usually we know who we’re going to get and who we’re not going to get.”

Tucker is unable to say much about players unless they’re signed, but still said he knows the Spartans lost a big asset. Benny--the six-five 275-pounder from Oak Park-- committed to the Spartans in early November over the Wolverines, Penn State and Kentucky.

MSU quelled some fears by signing Coleman, who himself flipped from Kansas. The Spartans will get an immediate helper both on the field and on the court.

“We never gave up on Keon. Even when he committed to Kansas,” Tucker said. “We wished him well but asked if it was okay if we continued to recruit him, he said yes. We continued to put our best foot forward and at the end of the day he felt like it was the best place for him.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders

Latest News

Spartans lose a big commitment, gain another.
Spartans lose big recruit, gain another
Complaints lead to changes at ELPD
Complaints lead to changes at ELPD
Governor Whitmer at Pfizer
Governor Whitmer visits Pfizer facility, supports state vaccination strategy
Money running low for housing help
Money running low for housing help