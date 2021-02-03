Snowstorm forces New York City to halt vaccinations

(WILX) - The monster storm that hit the east coast earlier this week led to New York and New Jersey issuing state of emergency orders and closed both city and state-run vaccination sites for the last two days.

“You have to go back maybe to 2010 but probably 1996 to get a storm with the same level of ferocity,” Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey said.

“It’s not safe out there,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Based on what we are seeing right now, we believe … getting around the city will be difficult. It will be icy; it will be treacherous, and we don’t want seniors especially out in those conditions.”

New York officials say they are now working to get in contact with the 1,500 people who had appointments and try to reschedule.

The city, which has a population of 8 million, hopes to resume administering shots sometime on Wednesday.

