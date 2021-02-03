Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sentenced

(WILX) - A Moscow court has sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail.

The 44-year-old was arrested at the Russian border on Jan. 17 after returning from Germany. Navalny was in Berlin recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent he says the Kremlin slipped him.

The court said Navalny is being imprisoned because he violated the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany.

“We are going to look very carefully at the deteriorating human rights situation in Russia,” Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson said. “What has happened with Mr. Navalny specifically, what has happened with the mass detentions of those who have bravely taken to the streets in the aftermath of Mr. Navalny’s arrest. And of course, all of that we will account for in determining an appropriate policy course.”

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Navalny’s 2014 conviction, which is the grounds for the new sentence, was “unlawful and arbitrary” and “politically motivated.”

“Like every Russian citizen, Mr. Navalny is entitled to the rights provided in the Russian constitution, and Russia has international obligations to respect equality before the law and the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well as the hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.”

