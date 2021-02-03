Advertisement

Red Sox Acquire Free Agent Pitcher

Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo,...
Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo, right, that also drove in Kevin Plawecki, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
-BOSTON (AP) - Right-hander Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox have finalized a $10 million, one-year contract. Richards has an $8.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $10 million option for 2022 with a $1.5 million buyout. The 2022 price could escalate depending on 2021 performance. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the team designated right-hander Joel Payamps for assignment. Richards is 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. After Tommy John surgery in 2018, he missed most of 2019, then went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA.

