No charges for officer who shot rioter at U.S. Capitol

(WILX) - Investigators are recommending that no charges be brought against the U.S. Capitol officer who shot and killed a rioter.

According to an FBI document, rioter Zachary Alam allegedly punched and kicked glass panels of a door that led to hall the House chamber. Alam tried to smash the door with a helmet and shouted in officers’ faces. Then, nearby rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot, which caused Alam to back-off.

Former Washington D.C. Police Chief Charles Ramsey says in the chaos, the banging sound made by the helmet and others could have been mistaken for a gunshot.

“Deadly force can only be used in defense of your life or the life of another,” Ramsey said. “In this case, the other would have been members of Congress.”

A spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan police says it is irresponsible to jump to conclusions until the investigation is over. Sources say no final decision on charges has been made.

