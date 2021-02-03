Advertisement

No charges for officer who shot rioter at U.S. Capitol

The former Washington D.C. Police Chief says in the chaos, the banging sound made by the helmet and others could have been mistaken for a gunshot.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Investigators are recommending that no charges be brought against the U.S. Capitol officer who shot and killed a rioter.

According to an FBI document, rioter Zachary Alam allegedly punched and kicked glass panels of a door that led to hall the House chamber. Alam tried to smash the door with a helmet and shouted in officers’ faces. Then, nearby rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot, which caused Alam to back-off.

Former Washington D.C. Police Chief Charles Ramsey says in the chaos, the banging sound made by the helmet and others could have been mistaken for a gunshot.

“Deadly force can only be used in defense of your life or the life of another,” Ramsey said. “In this case, the other would have been members of Congress.”

A spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan police says it is irresponsible to jump to conclusions until the investigation is over. Sources say no final decision on charges has been made.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
“Let Them Play” group says they have filed lawsuit to start winter sports

Latest News

Gift Card Call Scam
AG Nessel warns about law enforcement officer scams
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Snowstorm forces New York City to halt vaccinations
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was in a Berlin hospital to receive treatment for...
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sentenced
Michigan State takes on Iowa on the road Tuesday
FINAL: Iowa 82, Michigan State 78