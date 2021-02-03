Advertisement

Nelson Cruz Returning To Twins

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz runs the bases on a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals...
Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz runs the bases on a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Minneapolis. It was Cruz's third home run of the game. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (KY3)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz on a one-year, $13 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending completion of a physical exam. Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule. He has led the team in homers and OPS in each of his two years with the Twins.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders

Latest News

According to this map, most of the United States will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL Keeping An Eye on Super Bowl Security
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain (6) is safe at home as Chicago White Sox catcher Alex Avila...
Former Tiger Avila Signs With Nationals
Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo,...
Red Sox Acquire Free Agent Pitcher
Coach Mel Tucker speaks on Big 10 return
MSU Signs One Player Wednesday