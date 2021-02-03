Advertisement

MSU Signs One Player Wednesday

Coach Mel Tucker speaks on Big 10 return
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed one high school prospect Wednesday the first day of the February period. Keon Coleman is expected to play both football and basketball for the Spartans. He is from Opelousas, Louisiana and is a receiver in football and averages 30 points per game for his basketball team. Michigan State has landed six transfer players who are in school and will take part in spring practice along with four incoming freshmen. Tucker says he expects to sign more transfer players before next season begins.

