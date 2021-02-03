More than 300 schools signed up for state’s free COVID testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 schools across the state will participate in free weekly COVID testing for teachers.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has already started providing testing supplies from BinaxNow for their COVID-19 rapid antigen testing program.

Math teacher by day, football coach by night Mark Foster was apart of the state’s pilot COVID-19 rapid antigen testing program for student athletes.

“Three times a week before we could go out to practice the players and the coaches all did the antigen testing to make sure we tested negative for COVID,” said Foster.

Now that same program is being rolled out for teachers across the state. Foster says he’d do it again in a heartbeat.

“It was an easy easy test to do. I think most people fret having a cotton swab stuck way up their nose and scraping their brain. This test is just not like that. They give you a Q tip and you kind of swap both nostrils, just circle around five times each, and you know 15 minutes later you get a quick result,” said Foster.

He’ll get the chance because East Lansing Public Schools are part of the 300 schools already signed up to be a part of the state’s MI Safe Schools testing program.

“I had already done the training and we have participated, actually tested our kids and coaches using that same process so when I heard it was going to be available for staff coming back, I thought, it’s a great opportunity, just for one more level of peace of mind to prevent COVID from coming into our school,” said Dori Leyko, Superintendent East Lansing Public Schools.

East Lansing has only had 4 known COVID cases because students have been learning virtually all school year.

The governor wants all schools to have an in-person learning option by March 1.

Leyko says when their students and staff come back February 22 and March 1 this program could be a huge help.

“Even though we know that vaccines are 95% effective there’s still that small percentage. And I think the unknown out there around whether or not a vaccinated individual can be a carrier of the disease. I think there’s some concern around that too so hopefully that this would also provide some peace of mind for our staff,” said Leyko.

The testing is voluntary and is open for anyone at the school who has contact with students. They will need to sign up and sign a waiver.

Everything is free except some PPE.

Leyko says they’re also thinking about hiring extra paid positions to help.

Lansing School District says they will wait to see how the testing works out before enrolling.

