Advertisement

House committee questions restaurant license suspensions

The state suspended six restaurants’ licenses after they stayed open
A customer enjoys a cup of coffee seated inside Falling Rock Café & Bookstore in Munising.
A customer enjoys a cup of coffee seated inside Falling Rock Café & Bookstore in Munising.(WLUC)
By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not every restaurant is back open for indoor dining even though the state’s emergency order was lifted Monday.

The state suspended six restaurants’ licenses after they stayed open.

County health departments were in charge of enforcing the state’s emergency orders on restaurants and bars, but the state had to get involved when owners ignored the locals.

“The vast majority have done the right thing, helped us save lives, helped us stop the spread of this virus,” said Gary McDowell, Director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

MDARD suspended the licenses of six restaurants for being an imminent public health hazard.

“I would say it’s to protect human health and lives. Our directive was to do everything we could do to make sure the health and wealth of life of our citizens was protected,” he said.

Whether or not there truly was an imminent public health hazard was up for debate in the state House Agriculture Committee Wednesday.

Chairwoman Julie Alexander of Jackson County brought in an epidemiologist from the University of North Carolina who said they’re still learning about how indoor dining affects the spread of COVID.

“Unfortunately the research findings are not nearly as robust as we would like. We need to do a lot more research,” said Dr. Daniel Halperin, University of North Carolina epidemiologist.

Dr. Halperin compares indoor dining to an airplane because it is a confined space.

Based on that, he said investments such as ventilation improvements could help cut the spread.

“They should not be a vector for transmission, there could be some isolated cases of course, but it’s not in any way driving the pandemic,” he said.

With restaurants still restricted to 25% capacity, we’ll have to wait and see if others get their licenses suspended for going over the limit.

For a restaurant to get its license reinstated, it needs to comply with all local and state health orders.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders

Latest News

Reward offered in dog neglect case
Reward offered in dog neglect case
Schools sign up for weekly COVID tests
Schools sign up for weekly COVID tests
Quality Dairy Bakery
Quality Diary Bakery
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Blurred Image of CAH Rescue Dog
Capital Area Humane Society looking for help in animal cruelty case