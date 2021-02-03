Health officials confirm over 563,000 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of Feb. 3, Michigan health officials have reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 deaths. The state total now sits at 563,893 cases and 14,704 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,276 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,413 cases and 130 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,583 cases and 256 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,801 cases and 196 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,420 cases and 72 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

