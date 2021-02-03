Advertisement

Health officials confirm over 563,000 COVID-19 cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of Feb. 3, Michigan health officials have reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 deaths. The state total now sits at 563,893 cases and 14,704 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,276 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,413 cases and 130 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,583 cases and 256 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,801 cases and 196 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,420 cases and 72 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders

Latest News

Popcorn is back
Popcorn at Celebration
GM and Flint Metal Center donates fire hoses to Potter Park Zoo
GM Hose Donation Part 1
Ulta Beauty is making a major move to expand the number of black-owned beauty brands currently...
ULTA doubles number of black-owned brands on shelves
Studio 10 goes to QD
STUDIO 10 AT QD