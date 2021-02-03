Governor Whitmer visits Pfizer facility, supports state vaccination strategy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer joined members of the Pfizer team for a tour of its global manufacturing campus in Kalamazoo. Whitmer’s visit to Pfizer’s global manufacturing site in Kalamazoo comes after the Biden Administration announced on Tuesday the additional steps to increase the vaccine supply to states to 10.5 million doses nationwide.

During the visit, the Governor also learned more about Pfizer’s ongoing efforts to administer its COVID-19 vaccine program.

At the facility, the first doses of its safe, effective, and approved COVID-19 vaccine was shipped in late December.

Since December, the state of Michigan has administered 1,028,286 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, with the number of vaccines administered surpassing the number of recorded cases in the state.

“This virus has challenged all of us in nearly every way imaginable, and yet through it all, the people of our state have stepped up and demonstrated the type of resilience, innovation, and grit that defines us as Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “Watching the first doses of Pfizer’s safe, effective vaccine roll onto the trucks from its Kalamazoo facility last year filled everyone watching with a shared sense of pride in calling Michigan home. We are working to ensure equitable distribution of the safe and effective vaccine and I encourage everyone to continue making a plan to get vaccinated and to keep wearing their mask until the pandemic is over. Together, we can and will end this pandemic once and for all.”

The state of Michigan has developed a comprehensive vaccination strategy. The state plans to administer 50,000 vaccinations per day once there is a good enough supply of vaccine available.

