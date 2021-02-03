Advertisement

Former Tiger Avila Signs With Nationals

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain (6) is safe at home as Chicago White Sox catcher Alex Avila...
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain (6) is safe at home as Chicago White Sox catcher Alex Avila (31) prepares to make a tag during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Catcher Alex Avila and the Washington Nationals have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract. Avila is expected to be the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) in Washington. Avila turned 34 last week. He was a free agent after playing in 2020 for the Minnesota Twins, batting .184 in 49 at-bats during the coronavirus-shortened season. He has played 12 years in the majors for five clubs and has a .235 career batting average with a .348 on-base percentage, 104 homers and 388 RBIs. Avila has thrown out 14 of 32 runners trying to steal over the past two seasons.

