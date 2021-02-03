Former Tiger Avila Signs With Nationals

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Catcher Alex Avila and the Washington Nationals have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract. Avila is expected to be the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) in Washington. Avila turned 34 last week. He was a free agent after playing in 2020 for the Minnesota Twins, batting .184 in 49 at-bats during the coronavirus-shortened season. He has played 12 years in the majors for five clubs and has a .235 career batting average with a .348 on-base percentage, 104 homers and 388 RBIs. Avila has thrown out 14 of 32 runners trying to steal over the past two seasons.