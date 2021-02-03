Advertisement

East Lansing Public Library celebrates Black History Month with art-focused events

East Lansing Public Library
East Lansing Public Library
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library hosts Black History Month-inspired celebrations.

Breed & Bootleg: The History and Future of Flint Rap Music

Join the library for a virtual screening of the film on Feb. 18 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Film Club

On Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m, there will be an online discussion about the film “Agents of Change.’

Deeper Than the Skin

“Deeper Than the Skin” is a virtual concert in celebration of Black History Month featuring Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway on Feb. 28 from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

For more information about all the events, click here.

