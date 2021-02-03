East Lansing Public Library celebrates Black History Month with art-focused events

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library hosts Black History Month-inspired celebrations.

Breed & Bootleg: The History and Future of Flint Rap Music

Join the library for a virtual screening of the film on Feb. 18 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Film Club

On Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m, there will be an online discussion about the film “Agents of Change.’

Deeper Than the Skin

“Deeper Than the Skin” is a virtual concert in celebration of Black History Month featuring Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway on Feb. 28 from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Stop by during #curbsidepickup hours starting Wed. Feb. 3 for a special #BlackHistoryMonth2021 Grab & Go Craft Kit. Celebrate Alma Woodsey Thomas, American Painter with these kits for all ages. To learn more Alma Thomas, visit, https://t.co/E4WTiymkyL. pic.twitter.com/UAIjRwFUiW — East Lansing Public Library (@elplibrary) February 3, 2021

For more information about all the events, click here.

