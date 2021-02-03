East Lansing Police discuss reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday night, the East Lansing Police Department will explain the changes they’ve made since two complaints of excessive use of force in 2020.

Police Chief Kim Johnson and Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez will give a presentation to the Human Rights Commission.

In 2020, there were six complaints against East Lansing Police officers from residents and four from inside the department. Some of those complaints caused ELPD to changes its policies.

There were two complaints from Black men who were injured while they were being arrested. Since then, the police department has changed its policy to restrict the use of a technique called head stabilization.

Other complaints include a Middle Eastern man who says he was followed by officers. It turned out they were not on duty at the time.

Another man claimed he was arrested for trespassing because of his race. An employee in the jail told him “not to play the race card.” That officer was disciplined.

“All of our police employees will be engaged through a city-wide diversity, equity and inclusion training program that is a long-term training program. It’s not just eight hours. It’s projected to last about a year,” said Deputy Chief Gonzalez.

Deputy Chief Gonzalez says the changes are in response to calls for local and national police reform.

“We’ve created a community engagement team here at East Lansing Police Department, and that consists of two full time social workers, police social workers, that are highly engaged with our police officers in responding to situations that officers traditionally have responded to. Now there’s quite often a joint response,” he said.

The City of East Lansing hired a diversity, equity and inclusion administrator to advise the police department on policy decisions.

Chuck Grigsby, a member of the Human Rights Commission, hopes to hear about more changes to the department since the last time the two groups met.

“I will give them a pat on the back for some of the commitments and some of the different things the leadership has done, but by far, it’s not enough. We still have, if you look at the numbers on our agenda for tonight’s meeting, there’s a high disproportionate of minority disparity in contact and policing and over policing,” said Grigsby.

Chief Kim Johnson took over in October. At Wednesday’s meeting, he’ll be talking about some of his plans for the police department this year.

“The police chief has came in with an open mind. I believe, I think he has a commitment to work with some of the community issues that have been brought to the table, some long standing issues that have been plaguing our city,” said Grigsby.

