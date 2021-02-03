City of Lansing offers new mobile food distribution for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Human Relations and Community Services Department has announced a partnership with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to bring a new Mobile Food Pantry to the area.

The Mobile Food Pantry will distribute free, fresh and non-perishable food items to Lansing residents. Now, city officials are encouraging those who are facing the choice between buying food or filling prescriptions to use the program, and to encourage family members to use the program if they are going through the same dilemma.

Anyone in financial hardship in need of food, particularly due to the pandemic, is welcome to participate. The event is also open to citizens on fixed incomes, and individuals or the families of individuals who have lost their jobs. The event organizers ask that everyone who participates bring a form of government identification, such as a driver’s license.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the Mobile Food Pantry will be a drive-through service. Families will not be allowed to congregate inside the church premises and restrooms will not be available. The organizers are asking that people make room in their car trunks ahead of time, since volunteers will load pre-packed boxes of dry goods, produce, and frozen products directly into trunks. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the organizers ask that you stay home and arrange for someone else to pick up the food.

The Mobile Food Pantry will be open on Saturday, Feb. 20. Registration begins at 7 a.m. for vehicles to line up, while distribution will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It’s located at the South Church of the Nazarene, 401 W. Holmes Rd., Lansing, MI 48910.

For more information, call (517) 908-3680. If you need help with food today, contact the United Way 2-1-1 Emergency Resource Lookup to locate the nearest food resources. Contact them by dialing 2-1-1 or their toll free phone number: 1-866-561-2500.

