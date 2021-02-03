Capital Area Humane Society looking for help in animal cruelty case

Image of CAH Rescue Dog (CAH)

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Left out in the cold and for dead, The Capital Area Humane Society is trying to help an abandoned dog make it out alive.

“This is a pretty extreme case of animal neglect,” says CAH President and CEO Julia Wilson. “I have to say, we see neglect on a pretty regular basis, but certainly it’s not always to this degree.”

The CAH and Eaton County Animal Control are asking the public for help, and are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

The dog was brought to the shelter by a man on Feb. 2 in grave condition, after he was found by himself at Sharp Park. The dog was covered in urine and feces, had several puncture wounds, and was suffering from starvation, according to CAH. The dog was immediately taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, where he is receiving life-saving medical care. The shelter is hopeful the dog can recover.

“It’s a little early to tell honestly, the first 40-72 hours are really critical in a case like this,” says Wilson. “Sometimes dogs have gotten to the point where you can’t bring them back. Their body is beginning to shut down.”

The dog doesn’t have a name yet, but he’s kind. The shelter believes he’s been in an enclosure- possibly for months. But, he’s still affectionate towards people.

“He sought human interaction and comfort,” Wilson says. “That always kind of speaks to the heart of a dog to me, that he is still responsive to human touch, knowing that he’s probably in this condition because of humans.”

The dog is not up for adoption yet. CAH wants to get him healthy before finding him a new home.

“We’re hoping somebody is able to provide some tips that will lead to an arrest and conviction in this case,” says Wilson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755. If you would like to donate to his medical care, please click here.

