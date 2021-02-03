Capital Area Housing Partnership helps 1,000 households evade eviction during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An important tool to help families stay in their homes during the pandemic is running low on money. Just one day after President Joe Biden extended the eviction moratorium, groups that help people catch up on their rent or mortgage tell News 10 they need help.

Nancy Valek works in the fast food industry, but her hours were cut short due to the pandemic and now she’s in jeopardy of losing her home.

Valek said, “I’m facing a foreclosure, which I didn’t expect to have happen and I don’t have the $6,000 to pay for it.”

Non-profit groups like the Capitol Area Housing Partnership are stepping in to help.

Rawley Van Fossen, Executive Director of the Capital Area Housing Partnership said, “I have dollars available to those who may own their home outright and are working to pay off a mortgage. They can reach out to us for help.”

The partnership has helped more than 1,000 Ingham County residents get caught up during the pandemic. But, funds are low and the demand for help is growing.

“We expended just over $4 million in a five month period for over 1,000 households. We average about $3,500 a household as far as the amount of money they needed. I’d say at minimum we need another $4 million if not double that,” said Van Fossen. “We’re still seeing 30 to 50 new calls, whether they’re coming out of the courts or they just received a passed due notice as you enter the new months.”

Despite the lack of federal funds, there is still money available at local non-profits.

Van Fossen said, “The eviction diversion program by name may have ended, but some of those local dollars-- whether that is United Way, Holy Cross, or even my agency at the housing partnership-- we still have funds available.”

The housing partnership said the extension of the national eviction moratorium doesn’t automatically protect you against eviction.

Van Fossen said, “They have to take steps as tenants to get those protections. I encourage folks to call and reach out to legal services reach out to 211, have a conversation with your landlord if you feel you need to file those declarations to prevent yourself from eviction.”

The an important note about the eviction moratorium is that it only applies to financial hardship and you will owe back rent. Tenants can still be evicted for violating other terms of their lease. Landlords can also force tenants out at the end of a lease for any reason with 30-days notice.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.