Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old

Levy Pugh, 2, is considered in grave danger.
Levy Pugh, 2, is considered in grave danger.(Source: Celina Police Department/KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELINA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Have you seen Levy Pugh?

An Amber Alert was activated for Levy on Wednesday morning. Authorities believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

Levy, 2, was last seen wearing a diaper. He is 2′6″, weighs 35 pounds has blond hair, blue eyes.

Police believe he is with Issac Pugh, 42. He is 5′11″ and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes. Authorities do not have a clothing description at this time.

Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.
Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.(Source: Celina Police Department)

Authorities are searching for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate number MDT1625 that was last seen in Celina, Texas. That’s north of Dallas.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
“Let Them Play” group says they have filed lawsuit to start winter sports

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
Rep. Greene tests GOP leadership
Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit...
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
No charges for officer who shot rioter at U.S. Capitol
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
McCarthy meets with Rep. Greene; GOP faces Cheney decision
Gift Card Call Scam
AG Nessel warns about law enforcement officer scams