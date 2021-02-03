Advertisement

AG Nessel warns about law enforcement officer scams

While gift card scams are not new, they have resurfaced in recent weeks across the state.
Gift Card Call Scam
Gift Card Call Scam(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning about a new scam. She says scammers are posing as local law enforcement to try and trick you out of your money.

The people reportedly call the victim from a fake phone number that pops up looking like it is from a local law enforcement agency. When you answer, the scammers may claim the victim’s name is on a package of drugs or money and say a warrant is out for their arrest.

The scammer then tells the victim to wire money or purchase gift cards and read the gift card numbers over the phone to settle the warrant.

“My office is committed to our consumer protection work because we recognize that bad actors will truly stop at nothing to swindle anyone out of their personal information and hard-earned money,” said Nessel. “Make sure to be aware that no law enforcement agency will ever contact you by phone demanding that you pay, regardless of payment method, for your warrant to disappear.”

While gift card scams are not new, they have resurfaced in recent weeks across the state – including Calhoun, Kent, and Oakland counties – with actors posing as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, deputies, or, in some cases, the Chief of Police.

“The framework of these scams – whether it’s law enforcement, grandparent, or tech support scam – are always the same. The demands are urgent, they prey on fear, and they always insist on an untraceable payment method,” said Nessel. “The fact is, anyone who demands payment by gift card is a scammer, period. No reputable company or government agency will ever demand payment via gift card.”

If you get a call like this, hang up and contact the attorney general’s office.

For more information on how to protect yourself from robocall scams, visit the Attorney General’s Robocalls Initiative page here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
“Let Them Play” group says they have filed lawsuit to start winter sports

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
No charges for officer who shot rioter at U.S. Capitol
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Snowstorm forces New York City to halt vaccinations
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was in a Berlin hospital to receive treatment for...
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sentenced
Michigan State takes on Iowa on the road Tuesday
FINAL: Iowa 82, Michigan State 78