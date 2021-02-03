AG Nessel warns about law enforcement officer scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning about a new scam. She says scammers are posing as local law enforcement to try and trick you out of your money.

The people reportedly call the victim from a fake phone number that pops up looking like it is from a local law enforcement agency. When you answer, the scammers may claim the victim’s name is on a package of drugs or money and say a warrant is out for their arrest.

The scammer then tells the victim to wire money or purchase gift cards and read the gift card numbers over the phone to settle the warrant.

“My office is committed to our consumer protection work because we recognize that bad actors will truly stop at nothing to swindle anyone out of their personal information and hard-earned money,” said Nessel. “Make sure to be aware that no law enforcement agency will ever contact you by phone demanding that you pay, regardless of payment method, for your warrant to disappear.”

While gift card scams are not new, they have resurfaced in recent weeks across the state – including Calhoun, Kent, and Oakland counties – with actors posing as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, deputies, or, in some cases, the Chief of Police.

“The framework of these scams – whether it’s law enforcement, grandparent, or tech support scam – are always the same. The demands are urgent, they prey on fear, and they always insist on an untraceable payment method,” said Nessel. “The fact is, anyone who demands payment by gift card is a scammer, period. No reputable company or government agency will ever demand payment via gift card.”

If you get a call like this, hang up and contact the attorney general’s office.

For more information on how to protect yourself from robocall scams, visit the Attorney General’s Robocalls Initiative page here.

