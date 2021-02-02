Advertisement

USA Basketball Sets Final Team Roster

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST
-COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas. Both Johnson and Thomas have past USA Basketball experience as well. Johnson was a member of the U.S. team that won the bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup. Thomas was a member of the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s National Team. The roster includes five other players with NBA experience: Josh Boone, Treveon Graham, James Nunnally, Dakota Mathias and Jordan Sibert.

