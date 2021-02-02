US Capitol police holding a no confidence vote

(WILX) - The United States Capitol Police Union is holding a “no confidence’ vote for three leaders who were in charge during the Washington D.C. riots.

The vote targets acting chief Yogananda Pittman, assistant chief Chad Thomas, and acting assistant Sean Gallagher. Pittman was deputy chief on Jan. 6 and her predecessor Steven Sund resigned from his post the day after the attack.

Officers have told CNN they felt abandoned and betrayed by the department’s leadership.

Pittman, who in her testimony before Congress apologized for her department’s “failings” during the insurrection, stated that Sund had asked the Capitol Police Board, a three-member oversight body, on Jan. 4 to declare a state of emergency for Jan. 6 and to request National Guard assistance. She said the board denied both requests.

“By January 4th, the Department knew that the January 6th event would not be like any of the previous protests held in 2020. We knew that militia groups and white supremacists organizations would be attending. We also knew that some of these participants were intending to bring firearms and other weapons to the event. We knew that there was a strong potential for violence and that Congress was the target,” Pittman said in her prepared statement during testimony.

“We have leaders in this department who have the support of the front-line officers. They can implement the changes we need to make, but those leaders are not at the Chief or Assistant Chief level, nor possibly the Deputy Chief level,” union Chair Gus Papathanasiou said. “Our officers need leadership they can trust.”

The vote will be open for 24 hours starting Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.