Advertisement

US Capitol police holding a no confidence vote

Officers have said they felt abandoned and betrayed by the department’s leadership.
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The United States Capitol Police Union is holding a “no confidence’ vote for three leaders who were in charge during the Washington D.C. riots.

The vote targets acting chief Yogananda Pittman, assistant chief Chad Thomas, and acting assistant Sean Gallagher. Pittman was deputy chief on Jan. 6 and her predecessor Steven Sund resigned from his post the day after the attack.

Officers have told CNN they felt abandoned and betrayed by the department’s leadership.

Pittman, who in her testimony before Congress apologized for her department’s “failings” during the insurrection, stated that Sund had asked the Capitol Police Board, a three-member oversight body, on Jan. 4 to declare a state of emergency for Jan. 6 and to request National Guard assistance. She said the board denied both requests.

“By January 4th, the Department knew that the January 6th event would not be like any of the previous protests held in 2020. We knew that militia groups and white supremacists organizations would be attending. We also knew that some of these participants were intending to bring firearms and other weapons to the event. We knew that there was a strong potential for violence and that Congress was the target,” Pittman said in her prepared statement during testimony.

“We have leaders in this department who have the support of the front-line officers. They can implement the changes we need to make, but those leaders are not at the Chief or Assistant Chief level, nor possibly the Deputy Chief level,” union Chair Gus Papathanasiou said. “Our officers need leadership they can trust.”

The vote will be open for 24 hours starting Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
Actor Dustin Diamond dead at 44

Latest News

Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Government to release at-home COVID-19 test kits
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
CDC reports over 470 cases of new COVID-19 variants
2-2-21 A.M. Weather