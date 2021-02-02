Advertisement

State superintendent would like to see longer school year

Current school year is 180 days
Michigan Center Schools are getting ready for in-person classes
Michigan Center Schools are getting ready for in-person classes
By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan students could be spending more time in the classroom.

The Michigan Department of Education is recommending the legislature add days to the school year.

In a normal school year, students are in the classroom for 180 days, but there is support in mid-Michigan to add to that.

“I do think there needs to be, even in a non-pandemic year, more days in the school year,” said Michigan Center Public Schools superintendent Brady Cook.

Students across Michigan are falling behind this year because of the pandemic.

That’s why schools, like Michigan Center, are looking at ways to get them caught up.

“We all understand in the past 10 months and counting that some learning has been compromised,” said Cook.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice told members of the House and Senate education committees Tuesday they should consider mandating more instruction time for students.

“Many of our children haven’t learned as much as they should have in the last year and we have work to do to catch them up,” said Dr. Rice.

Dr. Rice said it’s time to rethink the entire education system.

“It can’t simply be a return to normal. Our children deserve better and more,” said Rice.

Cook said he supports having students in class 215 days a year.

“I have always been a disciple of the balanced calendar. I do think you can still allow time for breaks, which we all need, but space them so learning loss isn’t as prevalent,” said Cook.

He said school puts everyone on an even playing field, no matter their background.

“That summer vacation model as is farther grows that divide and that gap between the haves and the have nots,” said Cook.

But Cook said the state needs to increase per-pupil funding to make it work.

“If what we’re doing, which we are, is looking out for kids and looking out for their learning and adding days to the schedule, then yeah, teachers need to be compensated accordingly,” he said.

Dr. Rice also told lawmakers Tuesday schools should look at smaller class sizes to help bridge the literacy gap.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

